Punjab Police conducts 344 search, sweep operations across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Under the directive of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively targeting the criminals wanted in heinous crimes.

During previous day police teams conducted 344 search and sweep operations across the province, including Lahore. During these operations, 10,463 suspicious individuals were questioned, and 95 suspects were detained.

Similarly 628 proclaimed offenders, court fugitives, and habitual offenders (target offenders) were arrested.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that 27 members of 11 criminal gangs involved in serious offences were apprehended from various locations, including Lahore, and stolen goods worth five million rupees were recovered.

Additionally, 263 raids were carried out across Punjab, including Lahore, against drug dealers, resulting in the arrest of 133 accused, cases were filed against them, and the police recovered 74 kilograms of charas, 3 kilograms of heroin, 2.3 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and 1,686 liters of liquor.

The IG Punjab instructed the police teams to intensify crackdown on criminals and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for offenders involved in serious and street crimes.