Open Menu

Punjab Police Conducts 344 Search, Sweep Operations Across Province

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Punjab Police conducts 344 search, sweep operations across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Under the directive of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively targeting the criminals wanted in heinous crimes.

During previous day police teams conducted 344 search and sweep operations across the province, including Lahore. During these operations, 10,463 suspicious individuals were questioned, and 95 suspects were detained.

Similarly 628 proclaimed offenders, court fugitives, and habitual offenders (target offenders) were arrested.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that 27 members of 11 criminal gangs involved in serious offences were apprehended from various locations, including Lahore, and stolen goods worth five million rupees were recovered.

Additionally, 263 raids were carried out across Punjab, including Lahore, against drug dealers, resulting in the arrest of 133 accused, cases were filed against them, and the police recovered 74 kilograms of charas, 3 kilograms of heroin, 2.3 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and 1,686 liters of liquor.

The IG Punjab instructed the police teams to intensify crackdown on criminals and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for offenders involved in serious and street crimes.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

1 hour ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

8 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

10 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

22 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan