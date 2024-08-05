Punjab police continue crackdown on drug pushers

Following the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Drug-Free Punjab Vision, a rigorous crackdown by police teams is underway across the province. Targeted operations have been intensified daily in all districts, including Lahore, to combat the menace of drugs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Following the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Drug-Free Punjab Vision, a rigorous crackdown by police teams is underway across the province. Targeted operations have been intensified daily in all districts, including Lahore, to combat the menace of drugs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that in a single day, 259 raids were conducted on drug dealers' hideouts across the province. A total of 125 suspects were arrested, and 124 cases were registered. Over 54 kilograms of charas, 1 kilogram heroin, and 1,349 liters of alcohol were seized.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that during the special campaign that began on February 26, police teams conducted over 41,000 raids on drug dealers' hideouts across Punjab.

A total of 19,068 cases were registered, and 19,596 suspects were arrested. Over 11,610 kilograms of charas, 63 kilograms of ice, 216 kilograms of heroin, 294 kilograms of opium, and over 1.7 million liters of alcohol were seized. Dr. Anwar directed RPOs and DPOs to intensify intelligence-based operations against drug dealers and smugglers. He emphasized the need for accelerated actions against habitual criminals, hot spots, and online drug trafficking. The IG Punjab also instructed that search and combing operations in and around educational institutions be maintained regularly.