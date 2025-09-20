Open Menu

Punjab Police Cracks Down On Drug Peddlers In Chiniot

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Punjab Police cracks down on drug peddlers in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a drug-free Punjab, the Punjab Police have intensified their crackdown against drug peddlers.

Kot Wasawa Police on Saturday arrested a suspect and seized 540 grams of hashish from his possession, following a tip-off.

Similarly, Langrana Police apprehended another accused individual and recovered 30 liters of liquor, dealing a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in the region.

The arrested suspects have been booked under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigation is currently underway.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

2 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

4 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

7 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

7 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

7 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan