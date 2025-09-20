Punjab Police cracks down on drug peddlers in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a drug-free Punjab, the Punjab Police have intensified their crackdown against drug peddlers.

Kot Wasawa Police on Saturday arrested a suspect and seized 540 grams of hashish from his possession, following a tip-off.

Similarly, Langrana Police apprehended another accused individual and recovered 30 liters of liquor, dealing a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in the region.

The arrested suspects have been booked under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigation is currently underway.

