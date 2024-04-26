Open Menu

Punjab Police Cricket Honored With Shields, Medals & CCI Certificates

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 08:37 PM

The Punjab Police Sports Branch arranged a reward ceremony in honour of Punjab Police Cricket Team at Central Police Office, in which the police cricket team players, coach and match officials specially participated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Police Sports Branch arranged a reward ceremony in honour of Punjab Police Cricket Team at Central Police Office, in which the police cricket team players, coach and match officials specially participated.

Director General Police Sports board Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Patron Cricket Discipline Additional IG IAB Imran Mehmood and Chief Sports Officer RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail Amjad were also present in the event.

Patron Cricket Discipline Additional IG IAB Imran Mehmood congratulated the police cricket team for their excellent performance.

He said that Punjab Police Cricket Team recently won the title of Sher-e-Sultan T-20 Cricket tournament held in Faisalabad.

Police cricket team also won the cricket series against Punjab University, LESCO, Lahore Qalandars High Performance Overseas Players, police cricket team remained runner-up in several tournaments, won other awards and overall performed very well during last year.

Director General Police Sports Board Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara awarded medals and shields to the players and officials with excellent performance in various categories in the ceremony.

Police cricket team captain Mohammad Shoaib was awarded the best leader shield, coach Mohammad Nadeem was awarded the shield of the best coach, Rizwan Kandyal was awarded the best batsman shield, Umar was awarded the best bowler shield, and Adnan was awarded the shield of the best fielder.

The Emerging Player award was given to Irfan while all the other players of the cricket team were encouraged with medals and CC One certificates. Director General Police Sports Board Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara said that steps have been taken to patronage the sports in Punjab Police, construction of a sports complex for the players is also under consideration, while measures will continue for the best training facilities.

