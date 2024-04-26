Punjab Police Cricket Honored With Shields, Medals & CCI Certificates
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 08:37 PM
The Punjab Police Sports Branch arranged a reward ceremony in honour of Punjab Police Cricket Team at Central Police Office, in which the police cricket team players, coach and match officials specially participated
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Police Sports Branch arranged a reward ceremony in honour of Punjab Police Cricket Team at Central Police Office, in which the police cricket team players, coach and match officials specially participated.
Director General Police Sports board Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Patron Cricket Discipline Additional IG IAB Imran Mehmood and Chief Sports Officer RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail Amjad were also present in the event.
Patron Cricket Discipline Additional IG IAB Imran Mehmood congratulated the police cricket team for their excellent performance.
He said that Punjab Police Cricket Team recently won the title of Sher-e-Sultan T-20 Cricket tournament held in Faisalabad.
Police cricket team also won the cricket series against Punjab University, LESCO, Lahore Qalandars High Performance Overseas Players, police cricket team remained runner-up in several tournaments, won other awards and overall performed very well during last year.
Director General Police Sports Board Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara awarded medals and shields to the players and officials with excellent performance in various categories in the ceremony.
Police cricket team captain Mohammad Shoaib was awarded the best leader shield, coach Mohammad Nadeem was awarded the shield of the best coach, Rizwan Kandyal was awarded the best batsman shield, Umar was awarded the best bowler shield, and Adnan was awarded the shield of the best fielder.
The Emerging Player award was given to Irfan while all the other players of the cricket team were encouraged with medals and CC One certificates. Director General Police Sports Board Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara said that steps have been taken to patronage the sports in Punjab Police, construction of a sports complex for the players is also under consideration, while measures will continue for the best training facilities.
Recent Stories
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal
Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP ..
13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs
FBR’s data protection efforts commended by OECD assessment team
MoU was signed between Punjab Police, KIPS education system
Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities1 minute ago
-
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar6 seconds ago
-
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza10 seconds ago
-
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah12 seconds ago
-
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers14 seconds ago
-
Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft3 minutes ago
-
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP-OES instrument3 minutes ago
-
13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPsfew seconds
-
MoU was signed between Punjab Police, KIPS education system5 minutes ago
-
115 held for selling roti at higher rate45 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims45 minutes ago
-
2 injured over money dispute45 minutes ago