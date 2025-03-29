Open Menu

Punjab Police, CTD Equipped With Modern Weapons: Azma Bokhari

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Punjab Police, CTD equipped with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that the provincial government and security agencies were actively fighting terrorism in the province and the Punjab Police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had been equipped with night-vision cameras and modern weapons.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR, she noted that in the Taunsa-Lakhani check-post attack, the Punjab Police and the CTD bravely confronted terrorists and killed two of the attackers. Quoting Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer's statement, she said terrorists entered Punjab from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border, and the CTD was taking decisive action against them. She said information, extracted from terrorists arrested in Lahore and Rawalpindi would help launch more operations.

The minister said that over 100 essential medicines had been listed in hospitals and those could no longer be procured externally. A digital record-keeping system was being developed to enhance transparency and efficiency in medical services, she added.

Azma Bokhari also questioned the KP government’s use of Rs. 600 billion, which were released for CTD reinforcement. She highlighted that KP was worst hit by terrorism, but Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had failed to take action. She praised the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed that the reforms at Jinnah Hospital would usher in a new era in Punjab’s healthcare system.

