Punjab Police, CTD Equipped With Modern Weapons: Azma Bokhari
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that the provincial government and security agencies were actively fighting terrorism in the province and the Punjab Police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had been equipped with night-vision cameras and modern weapons.
Speaking at a press conference at DGPR, she noted that in the Taunsa-Lakhani check-post attack, the Punjab Police and the CTD bravely confronted terrorists and killed two of the attackers. Quoting Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer's statement, she said terrorists entered Punjab from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border, and the CTD was taking decisive action against them. She said information, extracted from terrorists arrested in Lahore and Rawalpindi would help launch more operations.
The minister said that over 100 essential medicines had been listed in hospitals and those could no longer be procured externally. A digital record-keeping system was being developed to enhance transparency and efficiency in medical services, she added.
Azma Bokhari also questioned the KP government’s use of Rs. 600 billion, which were released for CTD reinforcement. She highlighted that KP was worst hit by terrorism, but Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had failed to take action. She praised the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed that the reforms at Jinnah Hospital would usher in a new era in Punjab’s healthcare system.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with religious fervor2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, CTD equipped with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad security on high alert in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister exchanges Eid greetings with Egyptian president2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on criminal elements, arrest 6 suspects2 minutes ago
-
SSP visits Hindu temple, Sikh Gurudwara to review security2 minutes ago
-
Gov’t focused on economic reforms, energy relief: Minister2 minutes ago
-
India funding defunct org. to disrupt peace in KP, Balochistan: Abbasi12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Muslims defy restrictions to observe Shab-e-Qadr with fervor12 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian takes action against overcharging during Eid fare crackdown32 minutes ago
-
Tajir Ittehad Group hosts Iftar dinner, brings together city's business elite32 minutes ago
-
Gov’t committed to solar revolution, energy reforms: Rana Ihsaan32 minutes ago