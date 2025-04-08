Open Menu

Punjab Police Did Not Arrest Any Woman: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari has strongly rejected news regarding

the arrest of the sisters of the founder of PTI

She clarified that the Punjab Police did not arrest Aleema Khan or any other woman.

She said Aleema Khan and her companions, without any pressure, sat in the police van and

reached the Khwaja Service Station where they got off on their own. Aleema Khan and the other

women used the vehicle like an "Uber service," she added.

The information minister added that truth behind this "drama" had been exposed to the public

through social media and footage.

She remarked that the founder of PTI is living a royal life in jail, and his supporters are merely

engaging in "showmanship" outside Adiala Jail. The PTI workers are fed up with their leadership's

disruptive politics, added Azma.

Azma Bukhari mentioned that, on one hand, they seek apologies, and on the other hand, they continue

to conspire. In the past, workers were humiliated on streets while the leadership promised

revolution from home, but now that era had come to an end, she concluded.

