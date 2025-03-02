Open Menu

Punjab Police Distributes Ramazan Packages To Families Of Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Punjab Police distributes Ramazan packages to families of Martyrs

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector-General of police (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of distributing Ramadan packages to the families of police martyrs has been completed.

Police officers visited the homes of the martyrs and met their families, inquired about their well-being and presented gifts.

Regarding this, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that we have not forgotten our martyrs. The country is built on the sacrifices of the martyrs. Those who sacrificed their lives for national security are our real heroes and are our pride.

He further said that the heirs of the martyrs are our family and all possible steps are being taken for the welfare of the families of the police martyrs.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

1 hour ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

1 hour ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

1 hour ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

1 hour ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

2 hours ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

2 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

3 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan