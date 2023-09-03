Open Menu

Punjab Police Emergency Helpline Becomes A Support For Deserving Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2023 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Under the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police is at the forefront in protecting the lives and property of the citizens as well as in the service of the people.

In continuation of which, the Punjab Police Emergency Helpline has become a support for deserving citizens expressing financial difficulties on 15.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, along with DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, while talking about the police initiatives for service creation, said that the Punjab Police is engaged in every possible solution to the problems of deserving and poor citizens under community policing.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that on the basis of 15 calls received from different districts, including Lahore, from August 21 to September 2, the police have provided assistance to the affected families from their own resources and will continue to do so.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police would connect the people in distress with the status quo.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 120 families across the province, including Lahore, have been provided ration by the Punjab Police with their own resources.

16 families in Rawalpindi, 12 in Okara, 11 in Layyah, 10 in Lahore, 08 in DG Khan, 12 in Muzaffargarh, and Gujranwala were provided with essential items by the police from their own resources.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir said that on the call of a citizen from Layyah, the DPO himself reached his house, provided a ration, and solved the problem.

In Begum Kot Lahore, the victim's family was provided a ration from personal pocket by the outpost in charge.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir said that the civil society is requested to connect with the police to help the poor and deserving citizens.

Punjab Police will make its full contribution to this task of anti-crime as well as humanitarian service.

