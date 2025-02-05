Punjab Police Ensures Foolproof Security On Kashmir Solidarity Day
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Punjab Police on Wednesday saluted valiant Kashmiri people who were rendering innumerable sacrifices in their struggle for freedom .
According to official sources here, Punjab's Inspector General of Police, Dr Usman Anwar expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who were fighting for their right to self determination for the past many decades.
To mark Kashmir Solidarity Day,the security measures were heightened across the province, especially in the provincial capital. Over 11,000 police personnel were deployed for security and traffic management, with additional forces stationed at rallies and sensitive points, as well as at A-category events.
Dr Usman Anwar directed the authorities to enhance checking at entrance and exit points of different cities and emphasized that Regional Police Officers (RPOs), City Police Officers (CPOs), District Police Officers (DPOs), and traffic officers should personally monitor security of programmes related to Kashmir Solidarity Day and traffic arrangements.
Foolproof security was being ensured for more than 450 programmes being held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.
