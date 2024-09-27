Punjab Police Ensuring Strict Actions For Environmental Protection, Smog Prevention
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Under the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively working to protect the environment and prevent the smog.
Across the province, including Lahore, operations are ongoing against vehicles, factories, and brick kiln owners contributing to smog. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 724 suspects have been arrested this year as part of these anti-smog efforts, and 934 cases have been registered. In the provincial capital alone, 70 suspects have been arrested, and 179 cases filed.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed an intensified crackdown on smog-causing activities in highways, industrial areas, and other locations.
He instructed that Safe City cameras be used to ramp up actions against vehicles contributing to smog.
Punjab Highway Patrol and Traffic Police have also been directed to expedite measures against such vehicles on roads. He emphasized that Punjab Police is fully cooperating with the Environment Department in efforts to reduce smog. He instructed immediate action against vehicles, factories, and crop burning that contribute to smog.
Additionally, field officers were directed to accelerate actions for environmental protection, particularly against burning crop residues, brick kiln emissions, and garbage fires and to submit regular performance reports to the Central Police Office.
