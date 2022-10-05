UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police Executive Board Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday said that the powers would be assigned to the heads of various branches and units for speedy execution of office affairs and better work management

He said that devolution of powers to the lower level would help in timely disposal of professional matters and the process of public service delivery would also be improved.

The IG Punjab said that a regular meeting of the Punjab Police Executive Board should be held and the decision-making process should be completed as soon as possible through mutual consultation on all the remaining issues.

He expressed these views while presiding over the Police Executive Board meeting held at the Central Police Office. Powers and duties of various branches were discussed in the meeting along with other professional issues.

In the police executive board meeting, senior officers presented their suggestions and observations on the issues under discussion, which were discussed in detail.

In the meeting, amendments were made in the job description of legal, welfare, operations, establishment and other branches.

The IG Punjab ordered to upgrade the issues included in the agenda of the meeting as per the suggestions of the officers and present them in the next meeting.

Women officers and ranker officers were also present in the executive board meeting, who presented suggestions based on their observations regarding the issues under discussion.

Additional IGs, Additional IG South Punjab, Commandant PC, CCPO Lahore participated in the meeting while Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG, Chief Operating Officer Safe City Authority and DIGs were also present on the occasion.

