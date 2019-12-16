 Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi in lawyers’ PIC attack

(@fidahassanain)

SAPM to PM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had said earlier that Niazi would be arrested soon.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2019) Hassan Niazi—the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is still at large as the police could not trace out his whereabouts after he was spotted in the attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Lahore police is still clueless about Hassan Niazi—the son of Hafeez Ullah Niazi.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Hassan Niazi would be brought o justice as investigation was being conducted for his role and participation in lawyers’ attack on the cardiac hospital.

“ Hassan Niazi shall reap what he sowed and could not escape from the law,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan. She expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside the parliament here on Friday.

Firdous said that PTI government was making efforts to make the good image of Pakistan across the world. She said some people were running false news about the national economy and were the part of international propaganda against Pakistan. Appropriate environment was being created for foreign investment and business, she said adding that all those who were doing propaganda would be briefed about what the government was doing.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also said that PM Khan had decided to address the issues of journalists and media workers.

“PM Khan decided to form a committee to address the challenges being faced by media workers, houses and the industry as whole,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to the reporters. She said

“PM Khan himself will head the committee and I will be the coordinator,” she said, adding that “ over 85 per cent of media houses' business depends upon advertisements by the private sector but when the private sector faced difficulties, it affected media houses as well."

She said the successive governments destroyed the national economy in the past and now the economy was going to the right direction. She also talked about the students unions and condemned the incident that claimed life of a student.

During her talk to media, she said the PIC attack was really condemnable and the whole nation saw this issue live on TVs.

“Hafeezullah Niazi’s son will be arrested for what he did,” she reiterated the government’s action on PIC attack while referring to Hassan Niazi—the nephew of PM Khan.

PM Khan’s nephew ran away from his home in Lahore when the local police carried out raid to arrest him for his role in attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

At least 12 people died after the lawyers attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Nov 11, in revenge of doctors’ video regarding defeat to the lawyers in the whole matter.