Punjab police finalize security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police have completed its arrangements for the security of Eid gatherings in mosques, imambargahs and open places across the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that 36,258 officers and officials will perform security duties for Eid prayer gatherings at 27,355 mosques and Imam Bargahs, 775 open places.

Moreover, in provincial capital Lahore more than 8000 officers and officials will perform security duties of around 5,000 Eid prayer gatherings.

As many as 2973 police national volunteers, 1468 special police, 268 QRF teams will also be deployed for security, while 11967 metal detectors, 263 walk-through gates and 4921 CCTV cameras will also provide security for Eid prayers.

The IG Punjab said that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated for the protection of mosques, Imam Bargahs, Eid gatherings and citizens across the province and additional personnel would also be deployed for the security of parks and recreational places during Eid holidays.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed the supervisory officers to ensure strict implementation of the rules, and one-wheeling, aerial firing and kite flying would not be tolerated.

He stressed upon to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by interior ministry with respect to collection of hides. He also directed to strictly monitor all proscribed organizations involved in illegal activities and Fourth schedule persons effectively.

The IG Punjab said that complete checking and clearance of all mosques, Imam Bargahs and Eidgahs should be ensured before Eid prayers, snipers must be deployed on the rooftops of A-category mosques and Imam Bargahs and commandos in plain clothes should also be deployed inside Eid gatherings.

He directed that the DIG Traffic should monitor traffic management plan to ensure flow of traffic across the province on the occasion of Eid and carve out comprehensive arrangements to prevent street crimes and robberies on highways.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that all resources should be used for the convenience and protection of tourists at Murree and other tourist places during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. The IG Punjab said that the SOPs issued regarding the entry and exit of vehicles in Murree should be implemented.