Punjab police finalizes security plan for by-polls: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday said that Punjab police would use all available resources to ensure foolproof arrangements for the peaceful conduct of by-elections and implementation of the Election Commission's code of conduct in all constituencies.

He directed the RPOs, DPOs to personally monitor the security arrangements and take steps under a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order situation before, on and after the elections, said a spokesman for police.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Punjab police would provide all possible support to the Election Commission during by-elections and election process would be completed with full transparency and complete impartiality.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir said that Punjab police had finalized the security plan for the by-elections in 20 Constituencies of Punjab.

The spokesman said that a total of 52,000 personnel and officers in 14 districts of Punjab would be on duty in the by-elections. More than 3,100 polling stations had been set up in 14 districts across province.

Similarly, 100 anti-riots force personnel would be on duty in each constituency to control any untoward situation. Waqas Nazir said that 465 polling stations had been set up in four constituencies of Lahore including 122 A category and 343 B category polling stations and more than 8000 personnel and officers would be deployed on election security.

The spokesperson said that a special control room had been set up in the Central Police Office for full monitoring of the election process, adding that non-discriminatory action would be taken against violations of election code of conduct including aerial firing, display of weapons, keeping armed guards and fighting.