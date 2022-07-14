UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police Finalizes Security Plan For By-polls: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Punjab police finalizes security plan for by-polls: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday said that Punjab police would use all available resources to ensure foolproof arrangements for the peaceful conduct of by-elections and implementation of the Election Commission's code of conduct in all constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday said that Punjab police would use all available resources to ensure foolproof arrangements for the peaceful conduct of by-elections and implementation of the Election Commission's code of conduct in all constituencies.

He directed the RPOs, DPOs to personally monitor the security arrangements and take steps under a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order situation before, on and after the elections, said a spokesman for police.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Punjab police would provide all possible support to the Election Commission during by-elections and election process would be completed with full transparency and complete impartiality.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir said that Punjab police had finalized the security plan for the by-elections in 20 Constituencies of Punjab.

The spokesman said that a total of 52,000 personnel and officers in 14 districts of Punjab would be on duty in the by-elections. More than 3,100 polling stations had been set up in 14 districts across province.

Similarly, 100 anti-riots force personnel would be on duty in each constituency to control any untoward situation. Waqas Nazir said that 465 polling stations had been set up in four constituencies of Lahore including 122 A category and 343 B category polling stations and more than 8000 personnel and officers would be deployed on election security.

The spokesperson said that a special control room had been set up in the Central Police Office for full monitoring of the election process, adding that non-discriminatory action would be taken against violations of election code of conduct including aerial firing, display of weapons, keeping armed guards and fighting.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Firing Police Punjab Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Webinar on Kashmir Martyrs' Day held at Islamia Un ..

Webinar on Kashmir Martyrs' Day held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

1 minute ago
 IGP directs police officers to support districts a ..

IGP directs police officers to support districts admin in rain relief activities ..

1 minute ago
 Canada Re-Establishes Random COVID-19 Testing for ..

Canada Re-Establishes Random COVID-19 Testing for Arriving Passengers - Health A ..

1 minute ago
 Official price of CNG in Hazara remains at Rs 179. ..

Official price of CNG in Hazara remains at Rs 179.80 per kg

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken for rehabilitation of rain affec ..

Steps being taken for rehabilitation of rain affected areas of Balochistan: Aziz ..

22 minutes ago
 BOI secretary visits PBIT secretariat

BOI secretary visits PBIT secretariat

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.