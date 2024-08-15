Open Menu

Punjab Police Foil Terrorist Attack Plans In DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:30 PM

The Punjab Police have once again foiled plans of terrorists, forcing them to retreat, according to a spokesperson on Thursday

Terrorists launched an attack late at Lakhani border post of Wahwa police station in Dera Ghazi Khan at night. Fifty to sixty terrorists attacked the checkpoint from all sides, and their presence was detected with the help of thermal imaging cameras.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said that a police team deputed at the checkpost immediately responded by firing with machine guns and mortars, forcing terrorists to retreat and flee. Commending the police team for repelling the terrorist attack, the IGP announced that all personnel stationed at the checkpoint will be awarded gallantry medals, certificates of appreciation, and cash prizes.

He affirmed that the morale of the police force is very high and that every terrorist attack will be thwarted.

He emphasized that terrorists and miscreants will not be allowed to enter the province under any circumstances.

The operation against the terrorists was commanded by RPO DG Khan, Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan.

Backup teams from the Elite Force and QRF, under the command of RPO DG Khan, arrived promptly at the scene. DPO Dera Ghazi Khan, along with Elite teams, immediately reached the Triman checkpoint and personally supervised the operation.

SHO Wahwa police station, along with his personnel, was already present at the Lakhani checkpoint. RPO DG Khan mentioned that the Punjab government has provided the border posts on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border with the latest weapons.

