Punjab Police Foils Terrorist Attack On Taunsa Checkpoint, Earns Praise From Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Punjab police foils terrorist attack on Taunsa Checkpoint, earns praise from Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Punjab Police successfully thwarted an attack by Khariji terrorists on a police checkpoint in Taunsa, earning high praise from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their bravery and professionalism.

According to official sources, the attack occurred late last night when a group of armed militants attempted to storm the checkpoint. The police, demonstrating exceptional courage and strategic prowess, swiftly countered the assault, forcing the attackers to retreat.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the police for their heroic actions, stating, “The police bravely confronted the Khariji terrorists and repelled the attack. Punjab Police responded to the terrorists in an extremely professional manner, successfully thwarting their malicious intentions.”

Naqvi also acknowledged the past valor of the region’s police force. “The brave sons of Dera Ghazi Khan police have previously repelled attacks by Khariji terrorists with great courage.

Once again, they have proven their mettle,” he remarked.

In his statement, Naqvi extended his congratulations to the entire police team, saying, “I congratulate the entire police team for crushing the evil intentions of the Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists. Their professionalism and bravery are a source of pride for the nation.”

The security situation in southern Punjab has remained tense due to sporadic incidents of terrorist activity. However, Punjab Police have been at the forefront of counterterrorism efforts, consistently demonstrating their ability to protect local communities and maintain peace in the region.

As investigations continue, security has been tightened across the district, with increased patrols and surveillance to prevent any further threats.

This latest incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism while showcasing the bravery and resilience of Punjab Police.

