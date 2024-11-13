Punjab Police Fully Determined To Eliminate Terrorists, Dacoits, Miscreants: IGP
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:13 PM
Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police are committed and continuously engaged in eradicating terrorists, dacoits, and miscreants
He said that drone technology will be employed against anti-state and anti-social elements in challenging terrains, mountainous areas, densely populated localities, and 'Katcha' areas.
The IGP said that drones equipped with ammunition for transport and deployment could prove effective in taking action against terrorists, miscreants, and dacoits. Additionally, drones can significantly aid in law and order control, traffic management, and smart policing, he added.
The IG Punjab mentioned that drones could monitor the movement of miscreants, enabling preemptive actions to suppress them. Drone technology will make aerial surveillance of vast areas possible, along with ensuring security and traffic management. He emphasized that, given the increasing attacks by terrorists on inter-provincial checkpoints, acquiring drone technology is a crucial need of the hour. For the elimination of dacoits and miscreants in 'Katcha' areas and marshlands, the acquisition of armed drones is under consideration, he added.
He expressed these views during a meeting with a high-level delegation from Wah Industries Limited at the Central Police Office. The delegation included Chief Technical Officer Brigadier (Retd) Khurram Qadri, General Manager Sales Sajid Mahmood, and Senior Manager Operations Sheikh Abdul Wahab. The delegation briefed the IG Punjab on various drones developed by the institution and their capabilities.
The IG Punjab briefed the delegation about the needs of the force for effective action against terrorists and dacoits and expressed interest in acquiring advanced surveillance and monitoring systems, as well as armed drones.
Additional IG Logistics Additional Procurement Imran Mahmood, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, AIG Development & Logistics Sahibzada Bilal Umar, and AIG Procurement Karar Hussain were present at the meeting. At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented the delegation with the book "Thana Punjab De," detailing the upgrade of police stations across the province.
