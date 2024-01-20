Open Menu

Punjab Police Get APC Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Punjab police get APC vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The new APC vehicles will provide immense help in effective operations against dacoits, anti-national elements in rough areas, difficult and swampy river areas.

This was stated by IGP Punjab here on Saturday.

He said the commandos of the Punjab Police had started training with the newly acquired APC vehicles. He said that more than 6,000km area of Kutcha was cleared from dacoits and terrorists.

He thanked the Government of Punjab and Pakistan Army for making it possible to supply modern APC vehicles to Punjab police.

