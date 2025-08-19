Open Menu

Punjab Police Hold Weekly General Parades Across Province

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police, conducted weekly general parades in the province, including Lahore, with active participation from various specialised units and senior officers overseeing the proceedings.

Personnel from Police Lines, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Lady Police, Organised Crime Unit, Investigation Wing and Operations Wing as well as officers & officials from investigation and operations wings of police stations participated.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, the parades are being conducted regularly every Monday across all districts to ensure alertness, discipline and unity within the police ranks.

Inspection of district officers’ quarters, Motor Transport Wing, miscellaneous stores, uniform depots and other sections was also carried out.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar said that the parade serves to maintain physical fitness among officers and personnel, while also showcasing the discipline, heritage, and traditions of the Punjab Police.

“Parades are a reflection of discipline and coordination in any force,” added IGP.

