Punjab Police Hold Weekly General Parades Across Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Police on Monday conducted weekly general parades in the province, including Lahore with active participation from various specialised units and senior officers overseeing the proceedings.
According to a spokesperson, personnel from Police Lines, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Lady Police, Organised Crime Unit, Investigation Wing and Operations Wing participated.
The spokesperson said parades were being conducted regularly every Monday across all districts to ensure alertness, discipline and unity within the police ranks.
Inspection of district officers’ quarters, Motor Transport Wing, miscellaneous stores, uniform depots and other sections was also carried out.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Usman Anwar said that the parade serves to maintain physical fitness among officers and personnel, while also showcasing the discipline, heritage and traditions of the Punjab Police.
“Parades are a reflection of discipline and coordination in any force,” added the IGP.
