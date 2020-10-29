UrduPoint.com
Punjab Police Improve Public Service Delivery :IG

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:04 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said the police had improved public service delivery for citizens as per requirements of modern policing

He expressed these views during a meeting with Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam at Central Police Office here on Thursday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and enhancing professional cooperation and coordination were discussed. It was agreed to enhance information sharing and mutual cooperation.

The IG said the training modules were being continuously upgraded to improve quality of the police force while the formation of specialized forces, including Counter Terrorism Department, Special Protection Unit, Dolphin, Peru, Anti-Roit, had enhanced capacity of the Punjab Police.

He said that under Smart and Community Policing, millions of citizens had so far benefited from various police service centers in the province.

On this occasion, Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, Air Vice Marshal, Zafar Aslam praised the ongoing efforts of the Punjab Police for crime fighting and public service.

At the end, souvenirs were exchanged between the IG and Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam.

