Punjab police increasing capacity of force to deal with violent protests, arson sieges: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that Punjab police were increasing the capacity of the force to deal effectively with violent protests and arson sieges so that human lives, public and private properties could be protected during sit-ins and violent demonstrations.

He said that anti-riot short course of police officers and personnel was essential for controlling violent protests and in view of this, school of Public Disorder and Riot Control had been set up at Police Training College, Chung, Lahore.

He said that the first batch of anti-riots trainees included lady police officers while the aim of imparting anti-riots training to the ladies police personnel was to better handle the female protesters.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in the anti-riots training course, police personnel had been specially trained to disperse the mob in modern ways including use of non-lethal weapons. Anti-riots force was a unique force adapted to modern requirements to deal with violent protesters, he maintained.

The IG Punjab said that refresher courses were being conducted in all the police training institutes to enhance the capacity of force. He said that participation of officers and personnel of every rank and unit was mandatory in these modern training refresher courses.

He said that peaceful protest was a constitutional right of every citizen but under the guise of protest, vandalism could not be allowed in any case.

He expressed these views while addressing the officers and personnel at the passing out parade held on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the first anti-riots course at Police Training College, Chung, here.

Commandant Training College Chung Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman briefed the IG Punjab that 200 officers and personnel from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi ranges had participated in the modern training course and master trainers trained from friendly country Turkey imparted them training.

Officers and personnel who completed the training on the occasion also gave a practical demonstration to control the violent protesters and controlled the crowd by making non-lethal weapons and field formations in various protest situations.

At the end of the passing out parade, the IG Punjab examined anti-riot kits and modern equipments.

Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed presented a commemorative souvenir to the IG Punjab.

CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Welfare, Additional IG Investigation, Additional IG Logistics, Commandant Elite Force, Commandant Police Training College Chung, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Training, DIG Welfare, DIG Operations, DIG R&D, DIG Investigation along with other officers were also present.