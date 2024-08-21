Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

Punjab Police is initiating the process for further promotions from Constable to SP rank

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Punjab Police is initiating the process for further promotions from Constable to SP rank.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has directed the convening of Promotion board meetings to ensure the promotion process for 3,500 vacant positions across various units.

Dr. Usman Anwar has directed all regional and unit heads to hold these meetings in the coming days. He directed that over the past one and a half years, more than 22,000 police officers and personnel have been promoted to higher ranks.

Additionally, over 12,000 constables have been recruited to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property.

The IG Punjab mentioned that 260 employees in the Punjab Highway Patrol have been promoted to the next rank, and 449 ASIs will be promoted to Sub-Inspector in the coming days.

He also emphasized ensuring the recruitment of employees' children on martyrdom and death-in-service claims.

Dr. Usman Anwar highlighted that Punjab Police is a force entrusted with the legacy of 1,640 martyrs and thousands of wounded officers.

He mentioned that the morale of the force is high, and to further ensure enthusiastic public service, promotions and welfare measures are essential.

The promotion process will continue based strictly on merit and seniority.