Punjab Police Ink MoUs With Noor Thalassemia Foundation, Evercare Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed MoUs with two institutions for the welfare of police personnel and their families under which the personnel and their special children will get modern medical treatment facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed MoUs with two institutions for the welfare of police personnel and their families under which the personnel and their special children will get modern medical treatment facilities.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar signed MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Foundation and Ever Care Hospital in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

On behalf of Ever Care Hospital, CEO Irfan Khan and Director Thalassemia Foundation Sajjad Ahmed Cheema signed the MoUs.

Under the MoUs, both institutions will provide support to police personnel and their children in the treatment of Thalassemia, other blood related disorders and Cochlear implants too.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar welcomed the MoUs with both institutions and said that Noor Thalassemia Foundation will provide free treatment for Thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases to police personnel and their family members.

Noor Foundation will provide blood transfusion facility to Thalassemia affected children of police employees after co-registration while Punjab Police will support Noor Thalassemia Foundation by organizing blood camps in police premises for donating blood as needed.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that under the MoUs, Ever Care Hospital will provide 25% discount to families of martyrs and 20% discount to Punjab police employees and their family members in emergency, OPD, lab, diagnostic and in-patients services etc. Cochlear implant surgeries for hearing impaired children of police employees will be conducted at a discounted rate of Rs 15 lakh.

The IG Punjab further said that one year of post-surgery and speech therapy services will be provided to persons and children undergoing cochlear implant surgery.

The doctors and other personalities included in the delegations of Noor Thalassemia Foundation and Evercare Hospital highly appreciated the sacrifices and efforts of the police force in maintaining peace, law & order and fighting crime.

At the end of the meeting, the IG Punjab presented commemorative shields of Punjab Police to the heads of both delegations.

Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Welfare Muhammad Ghazi Salahuddin, AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other officers were also present in the ceremonies.

