Punjab Police inks MoUs with govt hospitals in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with all major government hospitals of provincial capital, taking a historic initiative for the healthcare of families of hundreds of martyrs of the force.

According to the agreements, free medical facilities would be provided to families of police martyrs including parents, wives and children in these hospitals. The ceremony for signing of the MoUs was held at the Central Police Office in which senior doctors and officials from Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Children's Hospital and Ghurki Teaching Trust Hospital participated, and signed the agreements.

Those who signed the MoUs included Prof. Mahmood Ayaz and Prof. Haroon Hamid (Mayo Hospital), Dr. Muhammad Yahya Sultan, Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital, Children's Hospital Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq and Medical Director Tipu Sultan, Professor Farid Zafar and Professor Nudrat Sohail from Lahore General Hospital, Principal Zahra Khanum and Medical Superintendent Munir Malik from Services Hospital, and officials from Ganga Ram Hospital and Ghurki Trust Hospital. The IGP thanked the senior doctors from all the leading hospitals.