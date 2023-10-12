Open Menu

Punjab Police Inks MoUs With Govt Hospitals In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Punjab Police inks MoUs with govt hospitals in Lahore

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with all major government hospitals of provincial capital, taking a historic initiative for the healthcare of families of hundreds of martyrs of the force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with all major government hospitals of provincial capital, taking a historic initiative for the healthcare of families of hundreds of martyrs of the force.

According to the agreements, free medical facilities would be provided to families of police martyrs including parents, wives and children in these hospitals. The ceremony for signing of the MoUs was held at the Central Police Office in which senior doctors and officials from Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Children's Hospital and Ghurki Teaching Trust Hospital participated, and signed the agreements.

Those who signed the MoUs included Prof. Mahmood Ayaz and Prof. Haroon Hamid (Mayo Hospital), Dr. Muhammad Yahya Sultan, Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital, Children's Hospital Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq and Medical Director Tipu Sultan, Professor Farid Zafar and Professor Nudrat Sohail from Lahore General Hospital, Principal Zahra Khanum and Medical Superintendent Munir Malik from Services Hospital, and officials from Ganga Ram Hospital and Ghurki Trust Hospital. The IGP thanked the senior doctors from all the leading hospitals.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

Winners of photography competition on BRI projects ..

Winners of photography competition on BRI projects announced

1 minute ago
 Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds Pakistan Army's co ..

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds Pakistan Army's continuous efforts for regional ..

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhamm ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan seeks report from ..

1 minute ago
 Year 2023 shattered record temperature, drought, f ..

Year 2023 shattered record temperature, drought, fire and floods: Guterres

1 minute ago
 Youth is a valuable asset of the country: Ibrahim ..

Youth is a valuable asset of the country: Ibrahim Hasan

12 minutes ago
 Wife of Gabon's deposed leader Ali Bongo jailed

Wife of Gabon's deposed leader Ali Bongo jailed

12 minutes ago
IG Punjab inaugurates police feedback management s ..

IG Punjab inaugurates police feedback management system

12 minutes ago
 Stock markets edgy, oil prices rise on conflict, s ..

Stock markets edgy, oil prices rise on conflict, steady US inflation

13 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr commends RAK Government entities for ..

Saud bin Saqr commends RAK Government entities for world-first ISO 50001 achiev ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at $ 13.03 billion

13 minutes ago
 Blue, Green Rs 75 commemorative banknotes are lega ..

Blue, Green Rs 75 commemorative banknotes are legal tender: SBP clarifies

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority extends its &#039;Sharja ..

Sharjah Museums Authority extends its &#039;Sharjah Air Station&#039; exhibition

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan