Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures for health welfare of police force

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police is enhancing its health welfare initiatives by collaborating with hospitals and providing financial support

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police is enhancing its health welfare initiatives by collaborating with hospitals and providing financial support.

Addressing an event at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, he said this effort aims to ensure that police personnel and their families receive quality medical care at discounted rates. Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that the best health welfare for employees injured in the line of duty or facing medical issues is one of the top priorities, and priority measures will continue in this regard.

Punjab Police continues its collaboration with various institutions for the health welfare of its force. In this ongoing effort, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Punjab Police and Begum Akhtar Rukhshana Memorial Welfare Trust Hospital. Under this MOU, police employees and their families will receive discounts ranging from 10% to 27% for medical treatments.

The IG Punjab and the Trust's Vice President, Dr. Shazia Asim Chaudhry, signed the MOU. Punjab Police spokesperson said that families of police martyrs will receive a 27% discount on the hospital's outpatient department (OPD) services.

Serving and retired officers and their families will benefit from a 25% discount on OPD services, while hospitalized police personnel and their families will avail up to 20% off on medical expenses. Discounts of 10% will apply for heart surgeries, and 20% for angiography and angioplasty. These benefits will also be extended to the families of employees who pass away in service.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that police employees can access these medical facilities at all four hospitals of the Trust in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He expressed gratitude to the management of Begum Akhtar Rukhshana Memorial Welfare Trust Hospital for their support in enhancing health welfare for the police force.

Dr. Shazia Asim Chaudhry welcomed the collaboration with the Punjab Police and praised their services in maintaining law and order.

The delegation led by Dr. Shazia included Masooma Raza, Senior Manager Marketing, and Raqib Ali, General Manager Accounts and Finance. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Ammara Shirazi, and other officials also attended the ceremony.