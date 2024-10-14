Open Menu

Punjab Police Intensifies Crackdown On Electricity Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM

Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown against electricity thieves across the province, including Lahore.

Police teams are prioritizing actions against those involved in electricity theft, says a spokesman for the Punjab Police on Monday.

He further said that 53,323 individuals have been arrested for electricity theft this year, with 91,264 cases registered and 58,067 case challans submitted.

The spokesman also mentioned that over 7,000 electricity thieves have been convicted. Regarding operations in the provincial capital, Lahore, the spokesman stated that 28,400 electricity thieves have been arrested, 28,618 cases have been registered, and 7,872 case challans have been submitted.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has directed that ongoing actions against electricity theft cases be pursued without discrimination, emphasizing zero tolerance for those causing losses to the national exchequer. He stated that proclaimed offenders in electricity theft cases should be arrested immediately, recovery rates should be improved, and cases should be registered promptly in coordination with relevant electricity companies, following a strict course of action.

Dr. Usman Anwar reiterated that police teams will continue to provide full support to electricity companies in the crackdown against electricity theft.

