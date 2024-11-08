Punjab Police intensify crackdown against smog, polluters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Following the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is ensuring a comprehensive crackdown against smog and polluters across the province, including Lahore.

Over the past 24 hours, 58 cases have been registered, and 23 individuals have been arrested as part of this ongoing operation. In addition to the arrests, 387 individuals were fined a total of Rs. 754,000, 26 people were issued warnings, and several violations were reported.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, violations included 22 instances of crop residue burning, 307 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 4 industrial offenses, 9 violations related to brick kilns, and 15 other environmental infringements.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that, as part of this year’s anti-smog campaign, a total of 1,912 individuals have been arrested, and 1,739 cases have been registered. Additionally, fines amounting to over Rs. 32.8 million have been imposed on 19,558 individuals for smog-related violations.

In total, 817 warnings have been issued, while 1,427 cases of crop burning, 16,409 violations involving smoky vehicles, 313 industrial violations, 607 brick kiln-related offenses, and 195 other environmental violations have been reported.

During the last 24 hours, 5,240 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were challaned, and 520 vehicles were impounded. As part of this year’s smog crackdown, a total of 725,298 vehicles have been challaned for emitting excessive smoke, 156,460 vehicles have been impounded, and 10,014 vehicles have had their fitness certificates suspended.

He has directed an accelerated crackdown on smog violations across highways, industrial areas, agricultural regions, and other locations.

He stressed the importance of zero tolerance for violators and instructed police teams to ensure prompt and strict action.

The IG Punjab also emphasized the need for close coordination with the Environmental Protection Department to maximize the effectiveness of the operation.