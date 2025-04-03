Open Menu

Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown On Drug Peddlers, Arrest Two Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers, Waqas and Nawaz, in separate operations in Chiio.

According to the police sources, acting on a tip-off, City Police apprehended Waqas from Sargodha Road, recovering 1365 grams of hashish from his possession. Meanwhile, Muhammad Wala Police arrested Nawaz and seized 25 liters of liquor.

Cases have been registered against the arrested drug peddlers under the Narcotics Act, with further investigation underway.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed on this occasion, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that practical steps are being taken to save future generations from the drug menace, ensuring quality investigations and punishment for those involved.

This intensified crackdown is consistent with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a drug-free Punjab, he further added.

APP/mha/378

