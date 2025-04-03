Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown On Drug Peddlers, Arrest Two Suspects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers, Waqas and Nawaz, in separate operations in Chiio
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers, Waqas and Nawaz, in separate operations in Chiio.
According to the police sources, acting on a tip-off, City Police apprehended Waqas from Sargodha Road, recovering 1365 grams of hashish from his possession. Meanwhile, Muhammad Wala Police arrested Nawaz and seized 25 liters of liquor.
Cases have been registered against the arrested drug peddlers under the Narcotics Act, with further investigation underway.
District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed on this occasion, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that practical steps are being taken to save future generations from the drug menace, ensuring quality investigations and punishment for those involved.
This intensified crackdown is consistent with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a drug-free Punjab, he further added.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Over 75,000 vehicles enter Murree via Islamabad during Eid holidays
KP provided Emergency Services over 79,000 patients during Eid Holidays
MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut
Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs
Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's ..
Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief to industry, public: Iftikhar ..
DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market Summit on May 6–7
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president
Lanjar reviews security plan for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto death anniversary
China launches new satellite on Thursday
SSP operations directs enhanced crime control measures in Islamabad
Punjab Police intensify crackdown on drug peddlers, arrest two suspects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 75,000 vehicles enter Murree via Islamabad during Eid holidays2 minutes ago
-
KP provided Emergency Services over 79,000 patients during Eid Holidays2 minutes ago
-
MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision5 minutes ago
-
Lanjar reviews security plan for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
SSP operations directs enhanced crime control measures in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police intensify crackdown on drug peddlers, arrest two suspects2 minutes ago
-
PM hails inflation drop to six decades low2 minutes ago
-
MCCI hails reduction in electricity prices for industries2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari vows to carry forward Bhutto's mission of a progressive, sovereign Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner meets social activist, discusses regional development2 minutes ago
-
Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana Police station murder case28 minutes ago