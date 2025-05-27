Punjab Police Internship Program Students Visits PSCA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A delegation of students from the Friends of Police Internship program, comprising participants from 160 different universities, paid a study visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in Lahore on Tuesday.
During the visit, the Shift Commander DSP guided the delegation through various departments of the Safe Cities project, providing an in-depth tour of the facility.
Students were briefed on the recent upgrades made to the Punjab Emergency Helpline 15, including its integration with modern features aimed at enhancing public safety and responsiveness.
Presentations also covered key initiatives such as the Women Safety Program, Child Protection Services and the Emergency Response System.
Officials highlighted that, in emergency situations, women can use the live chat feature of the Women Safety App for immediate assistance.
The students were also introduced to the operational framework of the Safe City Virtual Blood Bank under the volunteers in police program, an initiative they praised as commendable.
Participants expressed appreciation for the steps taken in establishing the Virtual Blood Bank and described their experience of observing the city through the Safe City's digital monitoring wall as “exceptional.”
