Open Menu

Punjab Police Internship Programme Students Visit PSCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 08:55 PM

Punjab police internship programme students visit PSCA

As part of the Punjab Police Internship Programme, students from the volunteers in police initiative visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for an educational study tour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) As part of the Punjab Police Internship Programme, students from the volunteers in police initiative visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for an educational study tour.

The visit aimed to familiarise students with the Authority's advanced policing systems and the use of modern technology in law enforcement.

The delegation received in-depth briefings on various PSCA operations, including Women Safety, Child Protection, the Intelligent Traffic Management System and the Emergency Response System. The students were introduced to several innovative features such as the Women Safety App, Panic Button, and Live Chat services designed to provide rapid assistance to women facing harassment or other emergencies.

The students showed particular interest in the Virtual Women Police Station, acknowledging its effectiveness and the growing number of women benefiting from its services.

They also appreciated the efforts of the Virtual Centre for Child Safety, recognising its role in safeguarding vulnerable groups.

In addition, the students were briefed on the Safe City Virtual Blood Bank. Many members of the visiting group registered as blood donors, expressing their support for the humanitarian initiative.

A PSCA spokesperson noted the students’ enthusiasm and praised their commitment to community service. The delegation commended the Authority’s contribution to modern, citizen-focused policing and termed the initiatives a significant step towards a progressive and tech-driven police culture.

Recent Stories

8 illegal arm holders arrested

8 illegal arm holders arrested

5 minutes ago
 One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan thanks federal government for fundi ..

CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects

5 minutes ago
 Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IA ..

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA

28 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

28 minutes ago
 Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’ ..

Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..

29 minutes ago
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governan ..

Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs

5 minutes ago
 Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholder ..

Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held

5 minutes ago
 MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

44 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 2 TLP activists

ATC acquits 2 TLP activists

3 minutes ago
 DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & mul ..

DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & multilateral unity for global pea ..

3 minutes ago
 ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 ..

ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan