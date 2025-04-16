Punjab Police Internship Programme Students Visit PSCA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 08:55 PM
As part of the Punjab Police Internship Programme, students from the volunteers in police initiative visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for an educational study tour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) As part of the Punjab Police Internship Programme, students from the volunteers in police initiative visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for an educational study tour.
The visit aimed to familiarise students with the Authority's advanced policing systems and the use of modern technology in law enforcement.
The delegation received in-depth briefings on various PSCA operations, including Women Safety, Child Protection, the Intelligent Traffic Management System and the Emergency Response System. The students were introduced to several innovative features such as the Women Safety App, Panic Button, and Live Chat services designed to provide rapid assistance to women facing harassment or other emergencies.
The students showed particular interest in the Virtual Women Police Station, acknowledging its effectiveness and the growing number of women benefiting from its services.
They also appreciated the efforts of the Virtual Centre for Child Safety, recognising its role in safeguarding vulnerable groups.
In addition, the students were briefed on the Safe City Virtual Blood Bank. Many members of the visiting group registered as blood donors, expressing their support for the humanitarian initiative.
A PSCA spokesperson noted the students’ enthusiasm and praised their commitment to community service. The delegation commended the Authority’s contribution to modern, citizen-focused policing and termed the initiatives a significant step towards a progressive and tech-driven police culture.
Recent Stories
8 illegal arm holders arrested
One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident
CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects
Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA
Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE
Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs
Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held
MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched
ATC acquits 2 TLP activists
DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & multilateral unity for global pea ..
ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 illegal arm holders arrested5 minutes ago
-
One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident5 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects5 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs5 minutes ago
-
Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held5 minutes ago
-
Bike rider hit to death by heavy vehicle39 minutes ago
-
Child reunited with family39 minutes ago
-
Industrial feeder inaugurated at Havelian Estate to boost Hazara economy49 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits 2 TLP activists3 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & multilateral unity for global peacekeeping3 minutes ago
-
CM launches environment protection force1 hour ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riots cases1 hour ago