Punjab police internship programme students visit PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

As part of the Punjab Police Internship Programme, students from the volunteers in police initiative visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for an educational study tour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) As part of the Punjab Police Internship Programme, students from the volunteers in police initiative visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for an educational study tour.

The visit aimed to familiarise students with the Authority's advanced policing systems and the use of modern technology in law enforcement.

The delegation received in-depth briefings on various PSCA operations, including Women Safety, Child Protection, the Intelligent Traffic Management System and the Emergency Response System. The students were introduced to several innovative features such as the Women Safety App, Panic Button, and Live Chat services designed to provide rapid assistance to women facing harassment or other emergencies.

The students showed particular interest in the Virtual Women Police Station, acknowledging its effectiveness and the growing number of women benefiting from its services.

They also appreciated the efforts of the Virtual Centre for Child Safety, recognising its role in safeguarding vulnerable groups.

In addition, the students were briefed on the Safe City Virtual Blood Bank. Many members of the visiting group registered as blood donors, expressing their support for the humanitarian initiative.

A PSCA spokesperson noted the students’ enthusiasm and praised their commitment to community service. The delegation commended the Authority’s contribution to modern, citizen-focused policing and termed the initiatives a significant step towards a progressive and tech-driven police culture.