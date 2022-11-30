UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police IT Branch Launches Services For People, Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Punjab Police IT branch launches services for people, cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Police Info-Tech (IT) branch has started providing services to people as well as employees of the department.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that the test run of Human Resource Management Information System Mobile App (APP HRMIS), developed by the Punjab Police IT Branch, has started working in an efficient manner. More than 17,000 personnel downloaded and logged in to the Punjab Police HRMIS mobile application on the first day.

The police officials would get awareness about their departmental profile and office related issues through the HRMIS application.

DIG Information Technology Ahsan Younis said that the Punjab Police HRMIS application (APP HRMIS) has been specially designed for solving problems of the police employees. The application would further promote paperless working and office affairs.

Dozens of personnel related issues would be easily resolved on priority basis. The DIG IT said the police employees did not need to visit offices for their dues related to welfare including medical bills, educational scholarships, etc. They will also be able to apply for the welfare dues through this mobile app and also remained informed about the office action taken on it.

This app will also enable police employees to obtain promotion seniority, office documents, NOC, last pay slip, pay and allowance easily and get rid of lame excuses of the 'clerk mafia'.

DIG IT Ahsan Younis added that initially the HRMIS mobile application had been launched on an experimental basis; it will be further upgraded in light of feedback received from the employees.

