Punjab police killed 70 desperadoes, nabbed 400 criminals since January 2020

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab police killed and maimed 70 desperadoes, jailed 400 case-hardened criminals, raised conviction rate to 28 percent, arrested narcotics suppliers and purged police of bad guys through smart policing, improved investigation skills and wise supervision during the past three months.

Punjab Police spokesperson told APP here on Sunday that enhanced police presence on roads and wise-supervision had precipitated more armed confrontations between the police and the criminals, adding that more than 70 desperadoes, as compared with 18 last year, were either maimed or killed while nine police officers embraced martyrdom.

About catches big fish, he said it has been for the first time in Punjab that more than 400 case-hardened criminals, obdurate offenders and 'Badmaashan' were jailed and the police were to indiscriminate actions against the criminals across the province.

To a question, he said low conviction rate of criminals had always been a stigma for the police, but the current leadership under the guidance of Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir had renewed its focus on quality of investigation, adding that improved inspection-regime and professional training had raised conviction rate of criminals from 22 percent to 28 percent within a span of three months.

The Police spokesperson further said that police was committed to make Punjab narcotics free, adding that narcotics suppliers rather than petty vendors were arrested, adding that lead gamblers instead of street-wagers were booked during the past three months. He said recovery of heroin and chars was increased about five times for the same period last year.

To a question, he said that IGP Shoaib Dastgir was committed to purging Punjab police of bad guys, adding that criminal proceedings were started against the corrupt police officers and officials and 27 police officers and more than 150 others were dismissed from service for their proven indulgence in crime or corruption. He said performers were being patted and policemen prone to apathy were punished.

About improving public face of police, the spokesperson said the police had introduced tangible initiatives to enhance police-public interaction, adding that public-friendly initiatives like 'Khuli Kutcheris'(Open Police Courts), Police Khidmat Marakaz (Police Service Centers),Khidmat (Service) Counters and compulsory 'Public Hours' at police stations boosted publicengagement count of police to the tune of three million during the past three months. \395