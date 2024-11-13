Punjab police launches 6th internship programme in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The sixth batch of the police internship programme commenced in Khanewal here on Wednesday, with a vision to enhance the positive image of the police force among the public.

As part of the initiative, a group of students was invited to the DPO office, where they were warmly received and transported in a police protocol bus. Upon their arrival, DPO Ismail Kharrak greeted them with enthusiasm and awarded them official police badges, symbolizing their honorary inclusion in the force for this unique learning experience.

Addressing the students, DPO Kharrak emphasized the vision of IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, to foster a culture of education and research within Punjab Police. The internship program is designed not only to familiarize young students with the daily workings and challenges of the police force but also to allow the force to gather valuable feedback. Through this initiative, the Punjab Police aims to make reforms based on insights gathered from the youth, thereby encouraging a positive perception of the police and strengthening trust between the public and the police.

DPO Kharrak urged students to support Khanewal Police in its mission to eradicate drugs, thus contributing towards a safe and crime-free society.

He also took the opportunity to educate them on preventive measures against smog, given the seasonal rise in air pollution.

The students were then guided through various departments within the DPO office. SHO Saad bin Saeed provided an overview of police operations and public service delivery, while a Traffic Officer held a session on the importance of helmet use and compliance with traffic laws.

The students toured several key facilities, including the modern Police Eye control room, the Pukar 15 emergency response center, the Red Branch, Safe City project, and the feedback center. Department heads introduced them to various functions, such as the Police Complaint Management System, Citizen Portal, and the command-and-control operations of Pukar 15, which coordinates swift responses to public calls.

They also learned about the Safe City surveillance systems, which use city-wide cameras to curb crime, and the feedback system, which allows citizens to voice concerns in open forums and assess police performance in addressing their requests promptly and fairly.