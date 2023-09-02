Open Menu

Punjab Police Launches E-driving Licence

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 11:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police have launched an e-driving license for the convenience of citizens.

Citizens can easily get their electronic license after registering the national identity card and date of birth on the website of Punjab Traffic Police (DLIMS).

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the electronic driving license can be downloaded by the citizens in PDF form and saved in the mobile.

Citizens can use the downloadable PDF driving license while travelling.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the QR code facility is available in the e-driving license.

With which the traffic police can verify your license, the feature of the e-driving license has a full description of the colour photo, address, and license.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police has provided driving licenses to more than 3 million citizens this year.

The number of licensing centres across the province has increased from 45 to more than 200.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that I congratulate the traffic police and wardens for their excellent performance.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar requested the citizens to ensure the observance of traffic rules after obtaining a driving license.

Restrictions on the rules of the road lead to a decrease in traffic accidents.

