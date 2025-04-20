Punjab Police launches 'Mera Pyara' app to raise awareness, reunite missing children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Police's 'Mera Pyara' app is a valuable app for families of missing children, allowing citizens to report missing children and work with authorities to facilitate their safe return through the app or dedicated helpline number

In an interview, Sidra Ikram Rana, Incharge 'Mera Pyara' app highlighted the Punjab government's initiative to launch the 'Mera Pyara' app, enabling citizens to report missing children and facilitating their swift return via the app or helpline 15.

"Mera Pyara is a cutting-edge app by Punjab Police that reunites lost children, seniors, and people with disabilities with their loved ones," she added.

This app serves as a vital link between families and law enforcement, facilitating the safe return of missing individuals, she mentioned.

Rana stressed that public awareness and media support are crucial in educating citizens about the app' s services and features.

They also praised the Chief Minister's vision for leveraging technology in the police department, highlighting initiatives like the 'Mera Pyara' app."