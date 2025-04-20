Open Menu

Punjab Police Launches 'Mera Pyara' App To Raise Awareness, Reunite Missing Children

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Punjab Police launches 'Mera Pyara' app to raise awareness, reunite missing children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Police's 'Mera Pyara' app is a valuable app for families of missing children, allowing citizens to report missing children and work with authorities to facilitate their safe return through the app or dedicated helpline number

15.

In an interview, Sidra Ikram Rana, Incharge 'Mera Pyara' app highlighted the Punjab government's initiative to launch the 'Mera Pyara' app, enabling citizens to report missing children and facilitating their swift return via the app or helpline 15.

"Mera Pyara is a cutting-edge app by Punjab Police that reunites lost children, seniors, and people with disabilities with their loved ones," she added.

This app serves as a vital link between families and law enforcement, facilitating the safe return of missing individuals, she mentioned.

"Beyond reuniting families, Mera Pyara also facilitates crime reporting, traffic services, and heir searches, making it a comprehensive tool for citizens" , said Sadaf Zahoor Rana.

"It's features include missing person reports, crime reporting, traffic services, and heir searches, all accessible from home, said Sadaf Zahoor Rana."

"Sadaf Zahoor Rana emphasized the app' s versatility, enabling users to report missing persons, file crime reports, access traffic information, and search for heirs, among other features."

Rana stressed that public awareness and media support are crucial in educating citizens about the app' s services and features.

They also praised the Chief Minister's vision for leveraging technology in the police department, highlighting initiatives like the 'Mera Pyara' app."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

3 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

14 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

14 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

15 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

20 hours ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

20 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

20 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

20 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

20 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

20 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan