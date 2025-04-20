Punjab Police Launches 'Mera Pyara' App To Raise Awareness, Reunite Missing Children
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Police's 'Mera Pyara' app is a valuable app for families of missing children, allowing citizens to report missing children and work with authorities to facilitate their safe return through the app or dedicated helpline number
15.
In an interview, Sidra Ikram Rana, Incharge 'Mera Pyara' app highlighted the Punjab government's initiative to launch the 'Mera Pyara' app, enabling citizens to report missing children and facilitating their swift return via the app or helpline 15.
"Mera Pyara is a cutting-edge app by Punjab Police that reunites lost children, seniors, and people with disabilities with their loved ones," she added.
This app serves as a vital link between families and law enforcement, facilitating the safe return of missing individuals, she mentioned.
"Beyond reuniting families, Mera Pyara also facilitates crime reporting, traffic services, and heir searches, making it a comprehensive tool for citizens" , said Sadaf Zahoor Rana.
"It's features include missing person reports, crime reporting, traffic services, and heir searches, all accessible from home, said Sadaf Zahoor Rana."
"Sadaf Zahoor Rana emphasized the app' s versatility, enabling users to report missing persons, file crime reports, access traffic information, and search for heirs, among other features."
Rana stressed that public awareness and media support are crucial in educating citizens about the app' s services and features.
They also praised the Chief Minister's vision for leveraging technology in the police department, highlighting initiatives like the 'Mera Pyara' app."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police launches 'Mera Pyara' app to raise awareness, reunite missing children4 minutes ago
-
PM's youth programme to offer Interest-Free loans for overseas employment24 minutes ago
-
PM's Digital Youth Hub sees remarkable growth of over 2 mln registrations in just 14 days24 minutes ago
-
Punjab forests get high-tech security with thermal imaging AI: DC24 minutes ago
-
PMYP striving to promote environmental conservation24 minutes ago
-
Srinagar sees wave of posters promoting resistance against Indian rule2 hours ago
-
Special traffic plan issued for PSL teams’ movement: ITP9 hours ago
-
PM extends Easter greetings to Christian community11 hours ago
-
Rate of 20 kg bag of flour decreases by Rs 20011 hours ago
-
Govt determined to resolve allies’ grievances through dialogue: Tarar11 hours ago
-
Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar extends Easter greetings, emphasizes Interfaith harmony11 hours ago
-
PPSC announces written,final results for various posts11 hours ago