Open Menu

Punjab Police Make Foolproof Security For Punjab Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Punjab Police make foolproof security for Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements at the Punjab Assembly on the occasion of the presidential elections.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the Punjab Assembly and reviewed the security arrangements. He met the police officers and personnel posted on security duty. He instructed the police officers and officials to be on alert and perform their duty diligently.

The IGP said that excellent security arrangements had been made on the occasion of polling for the presidential elections in the Punjab Assembly. He instructed the police teams not to allow anyone to take the law into their hands. He ordered to take action according to the law against the evil elements causing any disturbance.

He said that monitoring of security and traffic arrangements is being ensured with the help of CCTV cameras.

Earlier, the IGP issued orders for increasing security of the entire province, including in the Punjab Assembly, on the occasion of the presidential elections. He, while instructing the officers, said the security of the entire Punjab including the provincial capital should be tightened. Under the direction of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Dolphin Squad, PERU and Elite teams ensured effective patrolling in and around the Punjab Assembly, while CTO Lahore herself ensured the flow of traffic during the important assembly session.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Police Punjab Traffic Alert Peru Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

2 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

3 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

3 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

3 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

3 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

4 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

4 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

4 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan