Punjab Police Make Foolproof Security For Punjab Assembly
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements at the Punjab Assembly on the occasion of the presidential elections.
IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the Punjab Assembly and reviewed the security arrangements. He met the police officers and personnel posted on security duty. He instructed the police officers and officials to be on alert and perform their duty diligently.
The IGP said that excellent security arrangements had been made on the occasion of polling for the presidential elections in the Punjab Assembly. He instructed the police teams not to allow anyone to take the law into their hands. He ordered to take action according to the law against the evil elements causing any disturbance.
He said that monitoring of security and traffic arrangements is being ensured with the help of CCTV cameras.
Earlier, the IGP issued orders for increasing security of the entire province, including in the Punjab Assembly, on the occasion of the presidential elections. He, while instructing the officers, said the security of the entire Punjab including the provincial capital should be tightened. Under the direction of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Dolphin Squad, PERU and Elite teams ensured effective patrolling in and around the Punjab Assembly, while CTO Lahore herself ensured the flow of traffic during the important assembly session.
