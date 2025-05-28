Open Menu

Punjab Police Officer Martyred In Haroonabad Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 11:59 PM

Punjab police officer martyred in Haroonabad firing incident

A Punjab Police sub-inspector was martyred on Wednesday after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Haroonabad area of Bahawalnagar district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A Punjab Police sub-inspector was martyred on Wednesday after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Haroonabad area of Bahawalnagar district.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of police station Sadar Haroonabad, where armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire. Sub-Inspector Shahid Parvez, who was posted at the Counter Crime Division (CCD), was killed on the spot.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the regional police officer (RPO) Bahawalpur. He also directed the district police officer (DPO) Bahawalnagar to ensure the immediate arrest of those involved.

The IG Punjab paid tribute to the martyred officer, calling his sacrifice "a symbol of courage and dedication." He assured the martyr’s family of full support and said the department stands shoulder to shoulder with them in the time of grief.

DPO Bahawalnagar said multiple police teams have been constituted to track down the suspects. "A search operation is underway in the area, and strict checkpoints have been established at various locations, he said, adding that targeted raids are being conducted and the perpetrators will be arrested soon.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are ongoing.

Recent Stories

Punjab police officer martyred in Haroonabad firin ..

Punjab police officer martyred in Haroonabad firing incident

1 minute ago
 Govt Graduate College observes Youm-e-Takbeer

Govt Graduate College observes Youm-e-Takbeer

1 minute ago
 Over 290,000 children vaccinated on 3rd day of ant ..

Over 290,000 children vaccinated on 3rd day of anti polio drive in Capital

1 minute ago
 RCCI emphasizes boosting Pak-Uzbek bilateral trade

RCCI emphasizes boosting Pak-Uzbek bilateral trade

16 minutes ago
 BCB delegation accorded warm welcome at Gaddafi st ..

BCB delegation accorded warm welcome at Gaddafi stadium

35 minutes ago
 Teen drowns in River Chenab

Teen drowns in River Chenab

34 minutes ago
Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not pol ..

Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

49 minutes ago
 Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms ..

Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms for women, girls' wellbeing

49 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve ..

Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve to protect our sovereignty, Sa ..

49 minutes ago

Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable

55 minutes ago
 Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ..

Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ravine in Kashmir

49 minutes ago
 Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after ..

Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after Pakistani pilgrims’ arrival ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan