Punjab Police Officer Martyred In Haroonabad Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 11:59 PM
A Punjab Police sub-inspector was martyred on Wednesday after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Haroonabad area of Bahawalnagar district
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A Punjab Police sub-inspector was martyred on Wednesday after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Haroonabad area of Bahawalnagar district.
According to Punjab Police spokesperson, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of police station Sadar Haroonabad, where armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire. Sub-Inspector Shahid Parvez, who was posted at the Counter Crime Division (CCD), was killed on the spot.
Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the regional police officer (RPO) Bahawalpur. He also directed the district police officer (DPO) Bahawalnagar to ensure the immediate arrest of those involved.
The IG Punjab paid tribute to the martyred officer, calling his sacrifice "a symbol of courage and dedication." He assured the martyr’s family of full support and said the department stands shoulder to shoulder with them in the time of grief.
DPO Bahawalnagar said multiple police teams have been constituted to track down the suspects. "A search operation is underway in the area, and strict checkpoints have been established at various locations, he said, adding that targeted raids are being conducted and the perpetrators will be arrested soon.
An FIR has been registered and further investigations are ongoing.
