Punjab Police Officer Riffat Bukhari Wins Global Award
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 02:14 PM
SSP Riffat Bukhari has been selected by the International Association of Women Police for the prestigious Excellence in Performance Award.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) In a remarkable achievement, a female officer of the Punjab Police has brought a good name to Pakistan to the forefront on the global stage.
SSP Riffat Bukhari has been selected by the International Association of Women Police for the prestigious Excellence in Performance Award. Currently serving in the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, SSP Riffat Bukhari’s outstanding contributions have earned her this esteemed recognition.
President of the International Association of Women Police Debra Friedl, conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to SSP Riffat Bukhari through a special letter, acknowledging her exemplary services.
Friedl emphasized that this selection at the international level is a testament to SSP Bukhari’s dedicated service.
The award, given annually to one female police officer worldwide, recognizes extraordinary contributions to society.
SSP Riffat Bukhari’s selection is attributed to her outstanding efforts in women’s protection, utilizing artificial intelligence for criminal apprehension, implementing intelligent traffic management systems, and enhancing road safety mechanisms.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority extended their congratulations to SSP Riffat Bukhari, expressing pride in her remarkable success, which serves as an inspiration for all police officers, especially female officers.
