Punjab Police Officers To Visit China For Advanced Training
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that a delegation of eleven officers from Punjab Police will embark on a 12-day training visit to China next month.
Addressing a meeting of the selected officers for the training program at the Central Police Office here on Thursday, he said that these officers will undergo training from July 1 to 12, will receive advanced training in various fields, including counter-terrorism, from Chinese experts, adding that the training program aims to enhance the professional skills and capacity of the police officers. He appreciated the representation of Punjab Police in the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor Security Officials Training Program, calling it commendable. He briefed the officers about the significance and benefits of the training program.
According to details, the selected officers for the training program include SSP Special Branch Rawalpindi Fazal Hamid, AIG Procurement Syed Karar Hussain, SSP Punjab Highway Patrol Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SP Cantt Lahore Awais Shafiq, Principal Police Training school Sargodha Anam Faryal, SP Investigation Cantt Bushra Nisar, SDPO Taxila Kainat Azhar, SDPO Peoples Colony Faisalabad Zainab Khalid, SDPO Kamalia Sundus Ishaq, SDPO Sadiqabad Rahim Yar Khan, Bangal Khan, SDPO Cantt Tayyab Wazir.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed all officers to complete their training with full dedication.
The meeting was attended by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younas, SSP Investigation Lahore Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, AIG Training, AIG Logistics, SPs, and senior officers.
