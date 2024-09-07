Punjab Police officers win silver medals in individual, team categories

Open Menu

The Punjab Police officers have made their mark at the Second Extreme Handgun Championship, held in Karachi with collaboration from the Special Security Unit Karachi and the International Police Organization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024)

The Punjab Police officers secured silver medals in both individual and team categories. Head Constable Iftikhar Khan from Mianwali Police won a silver medal in the law enforcement individual category.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that the Punjab Police team earned a silver medal competing against various force teams from across Pakistan, including Navy Seals, ASF Sky Marshals, Rapid Response Force, Special Security Unit Karachi, Intelligence Bureau, and National Highways & Motorways Police.

The competition was witnessed by a large number of Pakistani forces, as well as Russian diplomats and civilians.

Punjab Police team included Sub-Inspector Samiullah Khan Niazi, Shooting Manager of Punjab Police, along with Sub-Inspector Yasir Ali Joiya and ASI Azam Virk. From the Special Operations Unit, Head Constables Iftikhar Khan and Shakeel Ahmed, and Constable Muhammad Javed were part of the team. The shooting team also included CTD's Mansoor Khan Niazi, Zubair Ahmed Dhillon, and Bilal Abdullah. Punjab Police had previously won a silver medal in the individual category last year.

