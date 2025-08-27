Punjab Police on high alert amid flood emergency: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday said that Punjab Police have been placed on high alert following heavy rainfall and in view of possible flood threats in various districts of Punjab including Lahore.

The IGP directed police teams across the province to actively participate in rescue operations, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Police personnel have been instructed to assist in the safe evacuation of residents and livestock from vulnerable villages and areas near rivers and streams.

The IGP said that the police force is fully mobilised to assist in the evacuation of citizens from flood-affected areas, particularly along the banks of rivers Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi.

He added that districts including Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib are among the most affected, where evacuation and relocation efforts are underway.

Dr. Usman said that the Punjab Police are working in close coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), local administrations, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments. The IGP added that the police are also contributing to the distribution of essential supplies, including food, clean drinking water and medicines in relief camps.

Dr. Usman urged citizens to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and fully cooperate with law enforcement and rescue personnel during this critical time.