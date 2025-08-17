Punjab Police On High Alert During Christian Worship, Prayer Programs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police remained on high alert during Christian worship and prayer services held in churches across the province, including Lahore.
Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had directed RPOs and DPOs to strengthen security arrangements at all churches and sensitive locations. He emphasized that supervisory officers must personally inspect security measures and ensure foolproof arrangements.
Additional police personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches, while Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite teams conducted effective patrolling around churches and adjoining areas.
Officers and personnel on duty were instructed to stay highly vigilant and keep strict watch on any suspicious elements.
Search and sweep operations were also carried out around churches, Christian localities, and sensitive sites to ensure security.
Dr. Usman Anwar further stressed the importance of promoting interfaith harmony, urging religious scholars, members of the Christian community, and peace committees to work together to maintain peace and unity.
Recent Stories
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor, CM grieve, take notice of senior journalist Khawar Hussain's mysterious death1 minute ago
-
Minister inaugurates Rs380m development projects in UC 105 & 1061 minute ago
-
Punjab Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programs1 minute ago
-
Police issues over 5.4m driving licences, collects Rs. 5.14b in traffic fines in 20251 minute ago
-
Restoration work underway in Abbottabad following landslides caused by heavy rains1 minute ago
-
IUB delegate attends 3rd KARCIEF conference1 minute ago
-
Police arrests 4,836 in province-wide crackdown on kite flying, metallic string1 minute ago
-
Sindh Governor to distribute laptops, meet with stakeholders in Sukkur & Khairpur11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara directs for speeding up of relief efforts in Mansehra12 minutes ago
-
Maroof Int'l Hospital marks Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
Thundershower forecast for Sindh including Karachi21 minutes ago
-
0.8m houses completed: Nasir Shah21 minutes ago