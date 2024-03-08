Open Menu

Punjab Police Organize Premiere Of Short Film "Halaf"

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Punjab Police arranged the premiere of the short film "Halaf" in Al Hamra Hall here on Friday.

“Half” produced and directed by Nadeem Cheema Films was declared the second best film in recently held Police Film Festival. "Halaf" revolves the routine professional life of a police officer, his tough duty and encounter with the criminals. Prominent lollywood actors including film star Muammar Rana, senior artist Rashid Mehmood and other actors attended the premiere show. A large number of youth including Friends of Police, Volunteers and Police students were present in Alhamra Hall, while the families and children of police martyrs attended the premiere as special guests.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan welcomed the participants of the premiere show. In his address, he said that the film festival was organized to highlight the real identity and positive side of Punjab Police. Four films produced by young talented filmmakers were submitted for the festival while "Juggi " was declared the best film of the festival. Shahzada Sultan said that Punjab Police is contributing to the promotion of constructive activities in the society along with the protection of life and property of the people and this process will continue in the future as well.

Nadeem Cheema, producer director of "Halaf" film, thanked the Punjab Police for organizing the festival.

Film star Muammar Rana welcomed the initiative of film festival by Punjab Police. The veteran star said that Punjab Police film festival is a good move by the Police department. He said that the organization of the film festival by the Punjab Police is welcome and commendable. Muammar Rana expressed his desire to become the ambassador of Punjab Police. He said, "I will do my duty with full responsibility." On which Additional IG Operations Punjab announced the appointment of film star Muammar Rana as the Goodwill Ambassador of Punjab Police. Additional IG Operations Punjab said that Muammar Rana has been selected as the Goodwill Ambassador of Punjab Police from today.

Senior artist Rashid Mehmood and film director Nadeem Cheema also addressed the event.

