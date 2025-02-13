Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken an excellent step for the health welfare of Punjab Police employee's children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken an excellent step for the health welfare of Punjab Police employee's children.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore, where an MOU was signed between Punjab Police and Pakistan Children Heart Foundation (PCHF) for the treatment of children suffering from congenital heart diseases.

The ceremony was attended by renowned national cricketer and Foundation's Brand Ambassador Misbah-ul-Haq, CEO Farhan Ahmad, and Operational Head Haroon Islam.

The IG Punjab and CEO of the Foundation, Farhan Ahmed, signed the MOU.

Punjab Police spokesperson shared that under the MOU, the Foundation will provide financial and logistical support for the children of police employees suffering from congenital heart diseases. Police department will send cases of children with congenital heart diseases to the Foundation. The treatment of children with congenital heart diseases will be carried out through joint financial support from Punjab Police and the Foundation.

The Foundation will assist in providing treatment for affected children at six of the best hospitals in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

A campaign to raise awareness regarding congenital heart diseases will also be launched through the collaboration of Punjab Police and the Foundation.

The IG Punjab thanked the officials of the private Foundation for their cooperation in the health welfare of police employees.

He presented a book on police station up-gradation to the head of the delegation and also took the delegation on a tour of the Central Police Office's museum, the Martyrs and Ghazis Wall, and the Constabulary Lounge, among other departments.

CEO of the Foundation, Farhan Ahmad, praised the invaluable services of Punjab Police in maintaining law and order, countering terrorism and crime, and community policing.

He assured that they will provide full medical support to acknowledge the exemplary services and sacrifices of police employees.

On this occasion, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Imran Irshad, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah-ud-Din, and AIG Welfare Dr. Amara Shirazi, along with senior officers, were present.