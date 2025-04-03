Open Menu

Punjab Police Pledge Transparency And Efficiency Under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Vision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 08:11 PM

District Police Officer Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed on Thursday held a meeting with citizens to address their grievances, ensuring timely redressal under the open-door policy envisioned by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

On this occasion, DPO Ahmed directed officers to utilize modern technology in police stations, facilitating citizens and solving problems promptly. Field officers were instructed to treat citizens with respect, avoiding unnecessary delays and ridicule.

On this occasion, DPO Ahmed assured that unresolved issues can be escalated to his office for swift resolution.

Emphasizing public cooperation in crime elimination, DPO Ahmad urged citizens to collaborate with the police, report local crimes, and facilitate timely action against criminal elements.

