Punjab Police recruitment process for Police constables is underway

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Punjab Police recruitment process for Police Constable, Lady Constable, District Chiniot for the year 2025 is underway.

Under the supervision of Chairman Police Recruitment board DIG Investigation Monitoring Investigation Branch Punjab Muhammad Azhar Akram, District Police Officer Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed and SPIAB Sargodha Region Asma Rauf, the absent candidates were conducted for the race and mayorship test.

Strict security arrangements were ensured on this occasion. Different booths were set up for the candidates in the police line. To make the recruitment process transparent, checking of all candidates is being ensured at different stages.

All the processes are being monitored through CCTV cameras, drone cameras, video recording.

Talking to the candidates on this occasion, the officers of Police Recruitment Board District Chiniot said that the recruitment process will be 100 percent on the basis of merit, candidates should trust in Allah Almighty and their own abilities, candidates should not be misled by anyone.

He further said that if anyone claims to be influential at any stage of the recruitment or has any complaint related to the recruitment, they can contact 03237543444.