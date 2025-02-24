Open Menu

Punjab Police Recruitment Process For Police Constables Is Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Punjab Police recruitment process for Police constables is underway

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Punjab Police recruitment process for Police Constable, Lady Constable, District Chiniot for the year 2025 is underway.

Under the supervision of Chairman Police Recruitment board DIG Investigation Monitoring Investigation Branch Punjab Muhammad Azhar Akram, District Police Officer Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed and SPIAB Sargodha Region Asma Rauf, the absent candidates were conducted for the race and mayorship test.

Strict security arrangements were ensured on this occasion. Different booths were set up for the candidates in the police line. To make the recruitment process transparent, checking of all candidates is being ensured at different stages.

All the processes are being monitored through CCTV cameras, drone cameras, video recording.

Talking to the candidates on this occasion, the officers of Police Recruitment Board District Chiniot said that the recruitment process will be 100 percent on the basis of merit, candidates should trust in Allah Almighty and their own abilities, candidates should not be misled by anyone.

He further said that if anyone claims to be influential at any stage of the recruitment or has any complaint related to the recruitment, they can contact 03237543444.

Recent Stories

ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding ..

ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..

9 minutes ago
 Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote globa ..

Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy

9 minutes ago
 HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

39 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

54 minutes ago
 Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

2 hours ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

2 hours ago
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

2 hours ago
 AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

3 hours ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan