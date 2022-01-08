Punjab Police registered 22,171 cases of cheque fraud last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Police spokesman said on Saturday that last year, 22,171 cases of cheque fraud/ cheque dishonour were registered across the province and 8,502 accused were arrested.

Challans of 10,367 cases were completed, 1,438 cases dropped, accused in 1,539 cases proved innocent while 8,827 cases were still under investigation.

As many as 6,449 cases of cheque fraud/ cheque dishonour were registered in Lahore and 1,823 accused were arrested. In Sheikhupura region, 1,038 cases were registered and 483 accused were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 2,593 cases were registered and 1,312 accused were arrested.

In Rawalpindi region, 1,356 cases were registered and 596 accused were arrested, while in Sargodha region, 1,072 cases were registered and 510 accused were arrested.

In Faisalabad region, 3,471 cases were registered and 1,050 accused were arrested, while in Multan region, 1,777 cases were registered and 651 accused were arrested.

In Sahiwal region. 1,690 cases were registered and 683 accused were arrested, while in Dera Ghazi Khan region, 1,078 cases were registered and 454 accused were arrested.

Similarly, in Bahawalpur region, 1,647 cases were registered and 940 accused arrested.

The spokesman appealed to citizens not to allow misuse of their cheque book.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan vowed that in collaboration with public and private banks, an awareness campaign would be launched to prevent cheque fraud/ dishonour.