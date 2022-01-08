UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police Registered 22,171 Cases Of Cheque Fraud Last Year

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Punjab Police registered 22,171 cases of cheque fraud last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Police spokesman said on Saturday that last year, 22,171 cases of cheque fraud/ cheque dishonour were registered across the province and 8,502 accused were arrested.

Challans of 10,367 cases were completed, 1,438 cases dropped, accused in 1,539 cases proved innocent while 8,827 cases were still under investigation.

As many as 6,449 cases of cheque fraud/ cheque dishonour were registered in Lahore and 1,823 accused were arrested. In Sheikhupura region, 1,038 cases were registered and 483 accused were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 2,593 cases were registered and 1,312 accused were arrested.

In Rawalpindi region, 1,356 cases were registered and 596 accused were arrested, while in Sargodha region, 1,072 cases were registered and 510 accused were arrested.

In Faisalabad region, 3,471 cases were registered and 1,050 accused were arrested, while in Multan region, 1,777 cases were registered and 651 accused were arrested.

In Sahiwal region. 1,690 cases were registered and 683 accused were arrested, while in Dera Ghazi Khan region, 1,078 cases were registered and 454 accused were arrested.

Similarly, in Bahawalpur region, 1,647 cases were registered and 940 accused arrested.

The spokesman appealed to citizens not to allow misuse of their cheque book.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan vowed that in collaboration with public and private banks, an awareness campaign would be launched to prevent cheque fraud/ dishonour.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release ..

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul

10 minutes ago
 FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

3 hours ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

3 hours ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

3 hours ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.