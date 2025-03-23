Punjab Police reiterate its resolve for safe Punjab & Safe Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said in his special message on the occasion of Pakistan Day that the Punjab Police reiterate its resolve to a safe Punjab and a safe Pakistan.

The IGP while paying tribute to the great sacrifices of the leaders and martyrs of the freedom movement, said that the Punjab Police renews its commitment to serve, protect, and provide justice to the country and nation on Pakistan Day.

He said that on Pakistan Day, we reiterate our resolve to uproot terrorists, miscreants and criminal elements.

Punjab Police will spare no effort to thwart the evil intentions of the enemy with the cooperation of citizens, law enforcement agencies and security agencies.

IG Punjab said that full security has been provided to all rallies and ceremonies taking place across Punjab including Lahore on Pakistan Day.

IG Punjab further said that by tackling the challenges, we will reach the goal of safe Punjab and safe Pakistan.