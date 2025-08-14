Punjab Police release service-based video on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police on Thursday released a special video on the occasion of Independence Day, showcasing the department’s commitment to national security and public service across various formations.

According to the spokesperson, the video highlights the unwavering resolve of the force to safeguard the country and serve the people. Personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Elite Force and Special Protection Unit (SPU) reiterated their pledge to stand as a solid barrier against terrorism and subversive elements.

Officers from the Crime Control Department (CCD) reaffirmed their mission to combat serious crimes, while women police officials expressed their readiness to protect daughters, sisters and mothers at all times.

The traffic police underscored their efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow and safe travel on roads, while the Punjab Highway Patrol and Dolphin Squad renewed their dedication to citizen service.

Riot Management Police personnel demonstrated their preparedness to maintain law and order under all circumstances.

The video also spotlights key public service initiatives including Khidmat Marakiz and Misaq Centres, along with the innovative roles of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Virtual Women Police Stations and the Virtual Center for Child Safety.