Punjab Police Release Service-based Video On Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police on Thursday released a special video on the occasion of Independence Day, showcasing the department’s commitment to national security and public service across various formations.
According to the spokesperson, the video highlights the unwavering resolve of the force to safeguard the country and serve the people. Personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Elite Force and Special Protection Unit (SPU) reiterated their pledge to stand as a solid barrier against terrorism and subversive elements.
Officers from the Crime Control Department (CCD) reaffirmed their mission to combat serious crimes, while women police officials expressed their readiness to protect daughters, sisters and mothers at all times.
The traffic police underscored their efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow and safe travel on roads, while the Punjab Highway Patrol and Dolphin Squad renewed their dedication to citizen service.
Riot Management Police personnel demonstrated their preparedness to maintain law and order under all circumstances.
The video also spotlights key public service initiatives including Khidmat Marakiz and Misaq Centres, along with the innovative roles of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Virtual Women Police Stations and the Virtual Center for Child Safety.
Recent Stories
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Sargodha Commissioner's office5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police release service-based video on Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
PESCO marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, patriotic performances5 minutes ago
-
Change of guard ceremony held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Iqbal5 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab extends Independence Day greetings to nation, police force5 minutes ago
-
Multan celebrates 78th Independence Day with passion, unity5 minutes ago
-
SWCCI celebrates Independence Day15 minutes ago
-
Azma urges patriotic, responsible celebrations on Independence Day15 minutes ago
-
SCP issues new Supreme Court Rules 202515 minutes ago
-
National flag hoisted, Independence Day celebrations start25 minutes ago
-
Visually Impaired Diplomat sends Independence Day greetings25 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora leads flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day25 minutes ago